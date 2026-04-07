Star Wars Eclipse is still "years off from completion"

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Following its reveal back in 2021, a few of us were surprised to hear that Quantic Dream's Star Wars game would be potentially released at the end of the console generation. As the years have gone by, though, it does seem like we'll be lucky to get this game before 2030.

Insider Gaming's most recent report on the progress of Star Wars Eclipse isn't the most hopeful. While it is mentioned that a good portion of the game is complete, sources claim that the development team has been making "very little progress over months." Even now, five years on from its reveal, it's said that Star Wars Eclipse "is still looking to be years off from completion."

Most of the worries about the game stem from financial causes, with the report stating that both Quantic Dream and publisher NetEase are relying on the success of the newly released Spellcasters Chronicles in order to help fund the rest of Star Wars Eclipse.

The source speaking with Insider Gaming explained: "At this stage, the long-term outlook is less driven by creative capabilities and more by financial viability. Should Spellcasters fail commercially, NetEase is expected to reevaluate its commitment to the studio and could opt to discontinue further investment."

Neither Quantic Dream nor NetEase has yet responded to comment about the development of Star Wars Eclipse.