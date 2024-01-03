Star Wars director: About time a woman got the chance to tell a story in George Lucas' universe

HQ

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, known for her Oscar-winning documentary Saving Face, will be the first woman to direct a Star Wars film. She spoke about this in a recent interview with CNN, where Chinoy described it as something "very special".

She also expressed the view that it was about time a woman got the chance to shape the stories in the universe that George Lucas created so many years ago.

"We're in 2024 now, and I think it's about time we had a woman come forward to shape the story in a galaxy far, far away"

Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy has been pushing for a woman to direct a Star Wars film for the past three years, and previously said that it would "absolutely" happen eventually.

Very little is known so far about Chinoy's Star Wars project other than that Daisy Ridley is promised to return and reprise his role as Rey, and that it could be released in December 2025 if all goes according to plan, although 2026 does seem to be more likely following the Hollywood strikes.

Are you looking forward to Chinoy's Star Wars film and seeing Rey on screen again?