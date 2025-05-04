Star Wars Day 2025: Gamereactor's dream projects set in a galaxy far, far away

HQ

It's Star Wars Day! To celebrate the annual holiday marked by fans of a galaxy far, far away, we as an editorial team have come together to highlight a few wonderful (and completely wacky) projects we'd like to see become a reality as part of the Star Wars franchise.

A Death Race-like action epic revolving around Sebulba

Anyone who has seen the "prequel" era of Star Wars spanning Episodes I-III will be more than aware of Sebulba, the nasty and foul-playing podracer who attempted to kill a young Anakin Skywalker while the pair were competing in a race on Tatooine. At the time, it's made fairly clear that Sebulba is a podracing legend around these parts, a real icon among fans of the sport. But how did this ugly and ruthless creature become such a presence? That's exactly what we should be seeing on the big screen, a crazy and hectic Death Race-like epic where we see Sebulba overcoming the odds and coming out victorious, carving his name into history along the way. Be honest... you'd watch that.

Boss Nass Empire, a Gungan crime drama

Boss Nass, the blubbering Gungan from Episode I: The Phantom Menace, is not the most-obscure character you'll find. He did feature in one of the main movies, after all, but he is a character I think we should see more of. How did Rugor Nass rise to become the big boss? Well, I think a drama showcasing the rough and tough world lurking beneath the waters of Naboo would be a great way to showcase it. Is it going to take itself seriously? Not really. Does Star Wars have enough prequels already? Yes. But, as Andor has shown us, if you make the story engaging enough, a show can get over prequel fatigue. I'm thinking we show Rugor's rise, why he's wary of the Naboo people, and why the Gungans allowed the blubbery buffoon to lead them. As someone who is an unabashed fan of the Senate stuff in the prequels, it would be interesting to pull back the curtain on the Gungan political sphere, perhaps raising them above their funny way of speaking and fart jokes.

Cousins at Arms starring Beezer and Bib Fortuna

Star Wars is all about relatives or once close friends now on far different trajectories. Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker, Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker, Han Solo and Kylo Ren, Rey Skywalker and Sheev Palpatine... The list goes on. What we don't often get is to hone in and focus on some of the smaller names in a galaxy far, far away, which is why it's time the Fortuna family took to the spotlight. You are likely aware of Bib Fortuna, Jabba the Hutt's concierge-like employee, but did you know he had a cousin who fought for the Rebellion? Yep, Beezer Fortuna was the hero many don't know about, where without a doubt there are conflicts to explore here - both past and present - a narrative that could lead to a big conclusive conflict and perhaps even a chance for reconciliation. Isn't that what Star Wars is all about?

Ponda Baba: A Better Man... or well, alien

Ponda Baba was a bit of an a-hole really. If you don't know who I'm talking about, remember the guy who gets his arm chopped off by Obi-Wan in Episode IV? Yeah, that guy. Since he received quite the extreme reaction to bullying Luke Skywalker a bit in the film, Star Wars canon has made sure we know Mr. Baba had it coming. The brutish Aqualish was a smuggler, thief, and all-around bad dude. But, after parting ways with his partner in crime after a botched arm replacement surgery, what if Ponda Baba had a change of heart? What if he used his criminal network and past experience for good? At the dawn of the new Republic, Ponda Baba could ensure crime lords don't take advantage of the little guy after the fall of the Empire. Star Wars needs more alien stories, and this could act as a fun adventure separated from the larger goings on in the main timeline.

A Kamen Rider or Power Rangers-style series starring 3PO units

Wipe that smirk off your face right now, because this idea is pretty solidly based. C-3PO may not be the most agile droid in the galaxy, despite kicking through the deserts of Tattoine, the eternal snow of Hoth or the rugged forests of Endor, but he and several other units in the protocol droid series were actively involved in the Galactic Civil War. Some, like C-3PO, R-3PO and K-3PO, did so on the side of the rebels, while sinister agents like E-3PO (the only 3PO with a line of dialogue, besides our golden friend) did so for the greater glory of Palpatine's Empire.

In 1980 we had the Droids series, where C-3PO and R2D2 went on adventures across the galaxy, but wouldn't a Mighty Morphin Power Rangers-style Tokusatsu serial be cool where the 3POs took on robotic villains like Viva droids or Hutt hitmen like EV-9D9 and 8D8? Maybe an E-3PO going the hero's way as a Green/White Ranger?

A series like that would last about six episodes on the air. But god, imagine those six episodes. Absolute cinema.

C-3PO, E-3PO and K-3PO

An epic romance between Wedge Antilles and Commander Ru Murleen with Rogue One overtones, but pre-Return of the Jedi

Rogue One is, to date, the best thing the franchise has given us since Episode III, Revenge of the Sith in terms of live action films and series. Gareth Edwards perfectly understood the exact dose of fanservice that the Star Wars fan tolerates before exploding, and all from a base as diffuse as it is documented as the prelude to the Battle of Yavin. Now I want to explore that other untold story of the discovery of the existence and position of the Second Death Star under construction on the moon of Endor, of those Bothan heroes who died to bring that information to the Rebel Fleet and who so thrilled Mon Mothma.

But that story sounds like a rehash to me because Rogue One already exists, so I'd take the opportunity to explore one of the characters who most deserves to shine in a Star Wars blockbuster: Wedge Antilles. The leader of Red Squadron, and Rogue Squadron after that, is a legend of the Rebel Alliance, and I'm sure he never lacked the will to fight the Empire. But what if we give him a vested interest in ending pPalpatiune. Maybe because he ended up with his partner/wife, Commander Ru Murleen.

What, you don't know who Ru Murleen is? She's one of the Rebel Alliance's most successful pilots... in the alternate universe explored by Lucasfilm Games in Star Wars: Rebel Assault I & II. The pilot who starts out as a flight instructor for our avatar in the game, Rookie One, ends up becoming an echo of Wedge himself as she participates in the destruction of the Death Star, then, in its sequel, becomes the protagonist's love interest, but always without losing her role as a Rebel heroine.

Perhaps Ru Murleen existed in canon as a pilot who fell in love with Wedge, fought bravely and fell, so that the fleet would attack Endor and, in the process, Wedges would lead that attack and unhesitatingly launch himself into the core of the Death Star to avenge his beloved. Poetic justice for one of the forgotten characters of the giant galactic franchise, and an added layer of depth and respect for Antilles, hero of the rebellion.