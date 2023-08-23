Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster announced

Star Wars: Dark Forces is almost 30 years old and was launched back in 1995. Despite fairly mixed reviews, it became very popular and is nowadays considered to be a true classic. Even though it got a couple of sequels, none of them became as popular as the first game, and in a not too distant future, it's time to return to Dark Forces again.

Nightdive Studios took the opportunity during Gamescom to announce Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster, which is pretty much what it sounds like. We can look forward to a remaster that "supports up to 4K at 120FPS and features advanced 3D rendering, modern gamepad support, trophies and achievements, and more".

It will be released for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. No release date has been revealed, but Nightdive Studios says we should look forward to an "announcement later this year". Check out the reveal trailer below.