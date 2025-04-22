Star Wars Celebration returns to Los Angeles in 2027

HQ

It's almost time to celebrate 50 years in a galaxy far, far away as 2027 will mark five decades since Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope debuted in cinemas. With that being the case it's likely of little surprise that the next Star Wars Celebration will look to align with that milestone, even returning to the home of the franchise and Lucasfilm.

The next Star Wars Celebration event will head to California in 2027. It will be hosted in Los Angeles, at the Convention Center in the city, and as for the dates it will happen, April 1-4 are the dates you need to jot down in your calendar.

This will be the first time that Star Wars Celebration has returned to Los Angeles since 2006, and considering the big milestone that it will look to mark, we can no doubt expect plenty of major news, perhaps even a final trailer for the recently revealed Star Wars: Starfighter, which is set to debut in May 2027.