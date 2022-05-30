Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Star Wars Celebration is coming to London in 2023

It'll be hosted at the Excel Centre in the nation's capital.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The Star Wars Celebration for 2022 has officially wrapped up, but in its final closing stages Disney took the chance to reveal a little about what the next annual show will look like, and fans living in the UK and Europe will no doubt be rather pleased.

And that's because the Star Wars Celebration for 2023 is coming to the United Kingdom. The event will be hosted at the Excel Centre in London between April 7-10, and will see the biggest stars from A Galaxy Far, Far Away attending to reveal news and information about movies, series, and video games based in this beloved science-fiction universe.

As for the finer details about the event, we'll likely have to wait until later in 2022, or perhaps 2023 for more.

Star Wars Celebration is coming to London in 2023


Loading next content