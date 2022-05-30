Star Wars Celebration is coming to London in 2023

HQ

The Star Wars Celebration for 2022 has officially wrapped up, but in its final closing stages Disney took the chance to reveal a little about what the next annual show will look like, and fans living in the UK and Europe will no doubt be rather pleased.

And that's because the Star Wars Celebration for 2023 is coming to the United Kingdom. The event will be hosted at the Excel Centre in London between April 7-10, and will see the biggest stars from A Galaxy Far, Far Away attending to reveal news and information about movies, series, and video games based in this beloved science-fiction universe.

As for the finer details about the event, we'll likely have to wait until later in 2022, or perhaps 2023 for more.