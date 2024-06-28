Star Wars: Bounty Hunter re-releases on the 1st of August

HQ

Star Wars: Bounty Hunter is a 2002 classic title that made its way to the Gamecube and PlayStation 2. It put players in charge of Jango Fett as he was tasked with hunting down a dark Jedi.

Fett quickly becomes embroiled in a much wider conspiracy in the game, which was seen as one of the best Star Wars titles of the time. If you still fondly remember your days as a bounty hunter, a re-release is heading to modern platforms on the 1st of August.

Star Wars: Bounty Hunter's new release comes with visual improvements, Steam Deck support, and DualSense support. It lands on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch.