Star Wars boss finds it "problematic" that project development is under so much scrutiny

Most people who follow the development of Star Wars films and series projects have noticed that there are many projects that are revealed to the world and then go completely dormant. Most don't even come out at all, or lack progress for years after the formal announcement.

But even though she and her team are the ones revealing these projects, she finds it "problematic" that Star Wars projects in particular are scrutinised so much by fans. In an interview with Deadline, Star Wars boss Kathleen Kennedy says this:

"What's troubling and frustrating is that our development gets scrutinized, and I don't know any other production company where their development gets scrutinized like that. It's very hard for anything to happen within Star Wars without some aspect of it becoming public before you even want it to become public. So I guess managing the message in some way is also quite a challenge because, of course, not every single thing we put in development we [are] going to make. That's not unusual. We want to make those things that we feel are the best. We want to make those things that, as time passes, feel relevant to what the audience is responding to. So there's constant discussion around that. So yeah, that's a tricky one because a lot of the scrutiny around Star Wars and the negativity has been about development. Of course, we're going to develop lots of different things with an understanding that not everything gets made."

Again, it's Kennedy and Disney themselves that are revealing these projects before a script is finished or the project has apparently been greenlit.

