Star Wars: Battlefront is the best selling Star Wars game in the US of all time

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As you probably know, yesterday was the official Star Wars Day (May the Fourth), which, as usual, was celebrated in various ways. Circana executive and analyst Mat Piscatella didn't want to be left out, so he also took the opportunity to mark the day and shared an exciting revelation.

Piscatella is the person with the absolute best grasp of American game sales, and to mark the occasion, he revealed that the 2015 Star Wars: Battlefront, developed by the Swedish studio DICE, is still the best-selling Star Wars game of all time. It was beloved right from launch, while the more lavish sequel fared much worse due to a series of questionable decisions by EA, such as including both loot boxes and certain "pay-to-win" mechanics. Today, however, the second installment is much more popular, after Dice fixed the flaws, but EA seems to prefer to forget they exist, and as far as we know, there's not even talk of a third game.

The Star Wars Jedi games are among the best-selling titles in recent years and have posed a serious challenge to Battlefront, but they haven't quite surpassed it yet, even though both Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor rank high on the list.

You can check out the full list in Piscatella's Bluesky post below to see which are the ten best-selling Star Wars games in the US.