Star Wars Battlefront II is now free on PC

In hindsight, you'd almost believe Epic Games was preparing us for this week's Lucasfilm Games news extravaganza when the company announced that the next free game on the Epic Games Store would be DICE, Criterion and EA Motive's Star Wars Battlefront II, so it's rather fitting that the offer might mark the end of news about a galaxy far, far away this week as well.

It's now 4 PM GMT / 5 PM CET, which means that Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition has replaced Crying Suns as the free game on the Epic Games Store. This offer will last for exactly one week, at which time it's Galactic Civilizations III's turn to be free for seven days.