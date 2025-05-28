Star Wars Battlefront II is bigger than ever before on Steam

HQ

Ever since Andor ended, there have been plenty of Star Wars fans looking for something new to entertain themselves with, and as we've previously reported, many of them have latched onto 2017's semi-defunct title Star Wars: Battlefront II.

It received scathing criticism for grisly microtransactions at the time of its release, and many loathed the loot box system and thought it felt as much like a digital store as a game. Slowly but surely the game recovered after hard work from Dice, but it was never the success EA had hoped for and was called a commercial disappointment.

At the time of writing about the game's resurgence, it had just reached 6600 concurrent players on Steam (according to SteamDB) and was in 22nd place among the most played titles for Xbox. Now, just ten days later, that number has tripled. Just recently, there were a staggering 18,635 concurrent players logged in, making it one of the top 50 most played on Steam - and that's actually more than it's ever had on Steam before, including at the premiere on the platform almost exactly five years ago.

There's no indication that the ceiling has been reached yet, and hopefully the success will make EA realize that there's a huge appetite for a game like Battlefront III, as long as they can curb their live service ambitions and put entertainment value first.

What do you think, should Dice and EA develop Battlefront III?