Star Wars Battlefront II

Star Wars Battlefront II confirmed for PS Plus in June

PS Plus members have a lot of shooting to do next month, so here's hoping they can aim better than stormtroopers.

A few days ago we reported that Call of Duty: WWII would be joining the PS Plus lineup in June, and Sony promised to reveal the rest of the lineup soon thereafter.

They kept their word, too, as now via our friends over on the PlayStation Blog, we know what's coming - or rather, where we are heading to: A Galaxy Far, Far Away.

It turns out that Star Wars Battlefront II will be a part of PS Plus lineup in June, giving next month's offering a distinctly triple-A feel. As stated in the post, the DICE-developed shooter will be available from June 2, and both games will be available to claim until Monday, July 6.

Star Wars Battlefront II

