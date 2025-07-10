Star Wars: Battlefront II climbed well over 100 places in the US best-selling games charts

HQ

We're all used to seeing old games get a bit of love nowadays. Usually, though, when we see a game that isn't Grand Theft Auto or Mario Kart break into the best-sellers list, it usually got a remake or remaster. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, for example, remains one of the best-selling games of 2025 so far.

However, in the month of May, we saw Star Wars: Battlefront II get a massive resurgence out of nowhere. It seems that this fondness for the game didn't just stem from people who owned it but hadn't booted up in a while. As per Mat Piscatella of Circana, Star Wars: Battlefront II made its way to the #12 spot after finishing April all the way back at #135.

That's 123 spots climbed to almost reach the top 10. Not back for an eight-year-old game. Elsewhere in the best-sellers list, we see Elden Ring: Nightreign made a splash, finishing at #1 in the US. Doom: The Dark Ages followed close behind at #2.

We'll have to see if the love for Star Wars: Battlefront II ends up going anywhere. The original game still packs a lot of fun, especially when the fanbase gets together to bring it back to life, as it seems to do every so often in the hopes of a Battlefront III one day.