Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection revives the best battles in the galaxy far, far away on 14 March

Few titles in the Star Wars universe were as well received as the Star Wars Battlefront series. In this case, we're not referring to the EA and DICE line, but rather to those of Pandemic Studios in the early 2000s. Well, very soon you will be able to relive those pitched battles alone, with a friend in co-op or with up to 64 players online thanks to Aspyr, which has brought both games in the Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection.

This collection includes, in addition to the two games, all the additional content that came out back in the day, and a couple of new additions to this version: Kit Fisto as a playable hero and Jabba the Hutt's Palace as the battle arena.

So, get the old guard back in your Stormtrooper or Clone Trooper uniform and relive two Star Wars classics from 14 March on PC, Switch, PlayStation and Xbox.