Star Wars Battlefront 3 is likely a long way off, says former DICE developer

The once heavily criticized Battlefront II has been enjoying something of a renaissance lately, with a growing player base and a noticeable surge in interest in the series. This renewed attention can partly be credited to the success of Andor, and of course, the annual May the 4th celebrations.

Despite the upswing, a former DICE developer has clarified that a third entry in the series is not currently in development. A large part of that stems from the controversy Battlefront II faced at launch due to its microtransactions — or "surprise mechanics," as EA famously tried to rebrand them.

"I don't expect Battlefront 3 to be announced at the end of this rally, but overall, yeah, I think there are people who are talking about it."

Mats Holm also pointed out that perhaps the biggest obstacle to a new Battlefront game is the fact that the original development team has long since been scattered. Many of the key figures are no longer at DICE or EA.

"We spread all over. A few went to Ubisoft, some went independent, some to King, Avalanche, Star Stable, Paradox, Starbreeze, Mojang to name a few. Some left Stockholm to join game companies abroad as well."

So even though fans are once again raising their voices online and asking for a new installment — with Andor actor Muhannad Ben Amor even chiming in — the odds of EA and DICE starting work on Battlefront III remain extremely slim.

