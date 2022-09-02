Star Wars Andor relies less on CGI than other Star Wars projects

HQ

A lot of Star Wars fans were stunned when they saw the first trailer for the upcoming series Andor, which premieres on Disney+ on September 21. It tells us the story leading up to Rogue One, and by the look of things, the special effects is on a different level than all other Star Wars projects. But why?

We get the answer from an interview in Collider with Adria Arjona, who plays the character Bix Caleen in the show. It turns out Andor relies more on so called practical effects rather than CGI, something that is very common in Star Wars since the prologue trilogy. Arjona even reveals that a whole city was built for the show to get the feel and look right:

"They built an entire city for us, like an entire city. I got lost in it. I remember the first day that I walked on set, and I was in costume already, which was a coincidence. It just happened that was the day that they gave me the tour. I was at a costume fitting and I went over there, and I was mind blown. It was an entire outdoor city that exists. Ferrix exists. It's not in a studio. It's not parts of a set that we filmed in studio. It is very much a city. I keep saying three to five city blocks. I could be wrong. And I also could be maybe under, I'm not sure, I'm not good with distances."

Do you think practical effects matter, or would the use of CGI give the same or even better experience?

