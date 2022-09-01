Star Wars Andor gets an official movie poster

HQ

We are on the day exactly three weeks away from the premiere of what seems to be the best Star Wars series since the release of The Mandalorian. We're talking about Andor, which follows the rebel spy Cassian Andor from Rogue One. He is once again played by Diego Luna, with several from the Rogue One team involved in the production.

If you need to refresh your memory on how good this show actually seems to be, check out the trailer above. Now we've also gotten the official movie poster for the series, with all the main cast represented. Andor runs for 12 episodes in the first season, and starts streaming on Disney+ on September 21 with three episodes at once. A 12 episode long second season has already been confirmed.

What are you expectations on Andor?