Star Wars and Marvel actor Ben Mendelsohn really wants to play Doctor Doom

Ben Mendelsohn has become quite well known for his villainous roles in several major franchises. Leading the pack is likely his take on Orson Krennic in the Star Wars world, but he's also been a great villain in Ready Player One, tried his hand at the Sheriff of Nottingham in Robin Hood, and even played the naughty corporate man who essentially financed Bane's attack on Gotham City in The Dark Knight Rises. This is of course on top of playing the Skrull Talos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a character that isn't a villain, but shows that he has experience working in the MCU.

Now that Talos' fate seems set in stone, Mendelsohn has sat down with GQ to reveal that the one role he is really, really interested to play is yet another villain and a very big Marvel one at that.

When asked about whether or not he'd like to return to Star Wars or Marvel, Mendelsohn said, "I would almost give my eyes and teeth to play Doctor Doom. I think Doctor Doom is the great unread Marvel character that could and should be done."

It's unclear who will be the main villain of the upcoming The Fantastic Four film, but we do now know who will be making up the First Family. Perhaps Mendelsohn can be the first person to put them through the ringer?