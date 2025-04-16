Star Wars and Lego unveil new set based on Jango Fett's notoriously named ship

HQ

Lego and Star Wars has been routinely remaking many of its former sets as of late, including seeing Jabba's Barge returning. Now, the pair have unveiled another new set that is in fact a remade version of an existing past set, with this in particular referring to Jango Fett's Firespray-Class Starship, also once notoriously known as Slave 1.

The ship is part of the Ultimate Collector's Series and is actually quite the complex build. It features 2,970 pieces and has an authentic interior, a moveable main entrance, adjustable blasters, a seismic charge, the ability to be displayed upright or in a landing position, and also a couple of minifigures based on Jango and his young cloned son Boba.

The set will launch on May 1 and as for how much it will set you back, the price tag is set at £259.99/€299.99/$299.99.

This is an ad: