Star Wars and Gremlins voice actor Mark Dodson has passed away, aged 64

Mark Dodson, who is best known for his voice acting roles in Gremlins and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, has passed away aged 64. Tragically, at the time of his death, Dodson was in Evansville, Ind to visit fans at Horror Con and passed away of a heart attack.

Dodson's talent agency, Stellar Appearances, shared the following statement on Facebook:

"Mark worked on dozens of movies, video games, commercials and advertisements adding his unique voice and sound to each character and script he touched," the statement reads. "Mark truly loved his fans and enjoyed meeting them at conventions around the world. Mark was honored to be inducted into dozens of the local chapters of the Star Wars 501st Legions over the past several decades."

As mentioned in the statement above, Dodson lent his vocal talent to several video games over the years. These games included Ghostrunner II, Bendy and the Dark Revival, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and Ghostrunner. His best-known roles though were in Star Wars and Gremlins, where he voiced Mogwai and Jabba the Hut's court jester, Salacious Crumb.