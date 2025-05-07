Star Wars and Destiny 2 will clash later this year

As part of the big Destiny 2 information blowout yesterday, Bungie didn't just reveal a host of news about the next expansion for the long-running shooter, it also presented the expansion that will follow. This one will be known as Renegades, with it launching on December 2, and it's a particularly exciting one as it sees the sci-fi series crossing over with Star Wars.

According to the big announcement article, Renegades is "inspired by the legendary Star Wars universe" and apparently it "merges Destiny's distinctive storytelling and gameplay with themes and elements drawn from the iconic sci-fi franchise."

We're told that this chapter will introduce new characters, innovative activities, evolved mechanics, and more, but the specifics are being kept quite close to the chest right now. What we do know judging by the reveal trailer is that Renegades will introduce Star Wars-themed weapons like blasters and lightsabers, and seemingly take us to a dusty desert planet (tat)too...

HQ

Otherwise, a cosmetic bundle themed around Star Wars was also presented, which shows armor ornaments that will be available for the three playable classes. We now know that Hunters will be able to style themselves after General Grevious, Warlocks after Kylo Ren, and Titans after Darth Vader. Yup... check it out in action below.

HQ

For more on what the future of Destiny 2 holds, check out the latest roadmap below.