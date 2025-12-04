Star Wars and Columbia team up for Endor-inspired collection

HQ

Apparel maker Columbia has teamed up with Star Wars for an all-new collection themed after the Forest Moon of Endor. The rebellious collection spans a wide array of products, from jackets and ponchos to shoes and blankets, and there are even Ewok-styled onesies for children.

Some of the various items are themed after clothes that the various Star Wars heroes wore during their fight on Endor, as you can get a Han Solo Trench coat, and items made to resemble generic Rebel faction military issue gear like a Cargo Jacket and a Poncho.

There are then more general items to add to this collection, be it hoodies, caps, bottles, and backpacks, plus the aforementioned onesies that will turn children into little Ewoks (bows and slingshots not included).

The collection will go on-sale for Columbia members on December 11, and as these are made like the clothes manufacturer's hardy gear, the price tags are quite high, with ponchos setting you back a whopping $400.

This is an ad: