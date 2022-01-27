Star Wars 1313 gameplay shows what could have been

HQ

It'll be ten years since Lucasarts revealed the now cancelled Star Wars 1313 and impressed us all with amazing graphics and the thought of playing as Boba Fett. We've seen glimpses of extremely promising development footage since then, but let's celebrate the upcoming anniversary with a real blue milk treat.

Because the folks over at The Vault have got their hands on three minutes of gameplay and animation tests from Star Wars 1313. Sure, it doesn't look as polished as the finished games we see in stores, but this blend of Star Wars, Uncharted/Tomb Raider and Assassin's Creed brings back dreams of the astounding thing that could have been. Let's hope the The Division developers at Massive's upcoming Star Wars game or one of the others can deliver something similar to this. It's probably not out of the question when both The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett are in the spotlight these days.