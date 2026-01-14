Star Trek: Voyager - Across the Unknown to launch in February, will get a Switch 2 version

Good news, Star Trek fans! Publisher Daedalic Entertainment and developer gameXcite has shared tons of new information about the upcoming project Star Trek: Voyager - Across the Unknown, details that include the firm release date, a new planned platform, preorders, available demos, and more.

For starters, the game will be launching on February 18 and not just on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, but now also on Nintendo Switch 2. The upcoming title will get a simultaneous launch across each of these platforms, and if you're interested in getting a taste of the action to see if this game is for you, the good news is that a demo is now available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, which is an updated version of the currently accessible PC one. Switch 2 users will get access to this demo "soon".

Beyond this, preorders for the game has now opened on all platforms, if you want to register your interest early and ahead of time, and likewise it has been confirmed that a Deluxe Edition will be offered that includes "new missions, new recruitable heroes, and powerful technologies drawn from pivotal alien encounters in the Delta Quadrant."

As for what exactly this game looks to offer, it will see players dropping into the Captain's seat in the U.S.S. Voyager and tasked with boldly going where none have gone before in the Delta Quadrant. It's a game of resource and ship management, exploration, decision-making, and all while dealing with roguelite elements and meaningful choices. Naturally, when faced with the unknown, this could lead to some tricky dilemmas to solve.

Will you be checking out Star Trek: Voyager - Across the Unknown next month?