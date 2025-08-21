Star Trek: Voyager - Across the Unknown announced for consoles and PC

Publisher Daedalic Entertainment and developer GameXcite have revealed Star Trek: Voyager - Across the Unknown, a single-player game where players take on the role of captain of the starship U.S.S. Voyager. The game appears to follow the premise of the TV series, with the player tasked with guiding the Voyager home after being stranded in a distant quadrant on the far side of the galaxy. However, there will also be "what-if" scenarios that diverge from the show's original storyline. Daedalic describes the project as follows:

"Set aboard the U.S.S. Voyager and deep in the unexplored reaches of the Delta Quadrant, Star Trek Voyager: Across the Unknown invites players to relive—and redefine—the legendary starship's journey back to Earth. The game blends exploration, ship & resource management, roguelite elements, and meaningful choices. Experience crew dynamics and a fresh take on a beloved sci-fi universe — with what-if scenarios that open up new possibilities."

Star Trek: Voyager - Across the Unknown is planned for Playstation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, and PC, though no release date has been announced yet. A first trailer is available below.