Star Trek spin-off with Janeway may be in the works

Kate Mulgrew has recently revealed that discussions are underway regarding a new Star Trek spinoff featuring Admiral Janeway as the lead. The character, who first appeared in Voyager—which also aired in Sweden during the 90s—is considered by many to be one of the most memorable figures in the series. It's a nostalgic goldmine worth capitalizing on, and after the conclusion of Star Trek: Picard, it feels like a natural and exciting follow-up.

Mulgrew has previously expressed a strong desire for the animated Star Trek: Prodigy to continue with a third season, where she lent her voice to both Admiral Janeway and a holographic version of the character. However, despite the series recently being added to Netflix, there are currently no known plans for a third season.

Of course, we're keeping our fingers crossed that this project becomes a reality—because the world deserves more Janeway. That's for sure.

What are your best memories from Star Trek: Voyager, and are you hoping this new Janeway series will come to life?