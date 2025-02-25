Star Trek: Section 31

HQ

Star Trek: Discovery has stepped out into the feature film format in Section 31, a spinoff focusing on Michelle Yeoh's brutal Empress Philippa Georgiou and her new career in Section 31: a secret organisation under the Federation's radar tasked with bending the rules when it is too afraid to get its hands dirty. Things get complicated, however, when Georgiou's past catches up with her and the hunt for a mole begins

Section 31 is one of the more controversial elements of fan-favourite Deep Space Nine because of how anti-Star Trek the whole concept is. It's forgivable given how strong the rest of the TV show's ethos was, but now Alex Kurtzman - the muddled mind behind modern Star Trek - has decided to corrupt the franchise even further, transforming one of Star Trek's worst episodes into a feature film format. Welcome to Section 31: a "Star Trek" film for the brain rot generation, void of anything to do with its inspiration, and filled with everything that's wrong with today's handling of beloved franchises.

Section 31 is a spy story that is basically a Star Wars-style Suicide Squad film with a Star Trek stamp. Where do you even begin? There's really nothing that works in Section 31. The heist set-up is outdated, and the violent comedy is disgusting. The characters are far too one-dimensional and annoying to be taken seriously, especially the Irish Vulcan individual. Their dialogue feels like it was written by someone who has spent way too much time online, because all the characters do is yell, swear, and talk like some inept Reddit user sneaking Yo Mama jokes into the script.

The script is also completely misguided, generic, predictable, and flat. This is pure garbage that once again lowers the Star Trek bar further than it has fallen as of late anyway. I had expected to at least say something positive about Michelle Yeoh, the Oscar winner who usually shines in most things she does. However, that is not the case, and she is absolutely terrible in Section 31, delivering an incorrigible character who for some reason is seeking redemption for her evil mannerisms. The filmmakers can never decide on the tone of the film, so they mostly laugh it off in almost every scene. "You're a bad bitch!" Ha ha ha! Kill me.

It also doesn't help that the film is hideously ugly. The aesthetic is an impersonal mix of all sorts of science-fiction influences, again distancing itself from all things Star Trek. One shudders with discomfort when the classic Star Trek motif is played towards the film's finale, because it just couldn't feel more wrong when compared with the film's loud and downright childish score. By now this must be self-sabotage... A gunshot wound in the foot.

Section 31 won't be the last nail in the Star Trek coffin, but the incompetent Kurtzman team will probably continue to do everything in their power to seek a target audience that doesn't seem to exist, and if they do exist, they won't stick around if you pump out rubbish like this. I don't know what Section 31 is trying to be, and I don't think the filmmakers do either. All I can say is that Section 31 is a baffling, agonising, and cynical antithesis to Star Trek's legacy that screams tone-deafness and desperation. My recommendation is to instead turn on Deep Space Nine for the umpteenth time and forget this film exists...