Star Trek: Resurgence launches next month

Developer Dramatic Labs has officially announced the release date of the upcoming narrative-heavy adventure game, Star Trek: Resurgence. Set to arrive on PC (via the Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series, the game will officially be debuting next month on May 23.

As for what this game will be about, Star Trek: Resurgence tells an original story set in the era shortly after The Next Generation. The story revolves around two characters, first officer Jara Rydek, and engineering ensign Carter Diaz, and sees them navigating a dark mystery connecting two civilizations that are on the brink of war.

The game will also feature various appearances from iconic Star Trek characters, and will ask the player to make an array of dialogue choices to determine the outcome of the actual storyline.

Take a look at the trailer for the game below.