Star Trek: Prodigy

Star Trek: Prodigy has been picked up by Netflix

The animated kids TV show will be coming to a different streamer, with a brand new season planned for 2024.

For a long while, it seemed like Star Trek: Prodigy, an animated kids TV series set in the sci-fi universe, had no future at all. Paramount decided not to bring back the show after its first outing, despite the team having plans for further adventures in the world. Fortunately, we'll actually get to see what the future holds for the crew of the USS Protostar.

Because Netflix has now announced that it has picked up Star Trek: Prodigy and that it will be bringing the series to its streaming offering later this year. To add to this, Netflix will be bankrolling the follow-up second season, meaning we can expect additional episodes of the show in 2024.

Speaking about the series being saved, executive producer Alex Kurtzman and co-showrunners Dan and Kevin Hageman stated: "Thank you to our incredible Star Trek: Prodigy fans, who championed not just a show, but a community that's always been connected by the belief that we build a better future together. We set out to inspire you, but you inspired us. The team is still hard at work on the second season, and we can't wait to share it with the amazing fans around the world."

Are you glad to hear that Star Trek: Prodigy is continuing?

Star Trek: Prodigy

