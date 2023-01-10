Star Trek: Picard's final season to start streaming next month

Paramount has revealed exactly when the final season of Star Trek: Picard will start streaming on Paramount+. Set to debut in February, the show could be the last time that we see Patrick Stewart suiting up as the titular Jean-Luc Picard, although the actor has not ruled out reprising the role again if there is the right situation that calls for it.

As Variety reports, during Paramount's appearance at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour, Stewart said that if the team could maintain the same level of quality as the three seasons of the show have achieved so far he would "leave the door open" for returning to the role.

As for the exact premiere date for Star Trek: Picard's final (?) season, that will be February 16, and to mark this release date announcement, a poster for the season has been dropped as well.