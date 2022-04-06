Star Trek: Picard ends with a Next Generation reunion

HQ

It has been known for some time that the third season of Star Trek: Picard will be the last, but we can safely say it will go out with a bang. The series was a dream project for Trekkies to begin with as it had Patrick Stewart once again playing Jean-Luc Picard, a role that was his international breakthrough in Star Trek: Next Generation in the late 80's.

In a teaser video for the third season, it is now revealed that basically the entire Star Trek: Next Generation crew will be back for a new adventure together, something they haven't done since 2002 in Star Trek: Nemesis, which unfortunately did not deliver what people were hoping for. The confirmed returning crew is - besides Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard:



Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton)



Worf (Michael Dorn)



Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden)



William Riker (Jonathan Frakes)



Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis)



Terry Matalas, who is both showrunner and executive producer on Star Trek: Picard, had this to say about the hopefully very epic last season:

"I remember watching the premiere of Star Trek: The Next Generation almost 34 years ago with my father like it was yesterday. It was the spark that ignited my love for science fiction. So, it's most fitting that the story of Jean-Luc Picard ends honoring the beginning, with his dearest and most loyal friends from the U.S.S. Enterprise. It would be an understatement to say that giving these characters a proper send-off is an honor. The entire Star Trek: Picard team and I can't wait for fans to experience this final, high-stakes, starship-bound adventure in season three!"

Will you be watching this when Star Trek: Picard hits Paramount+ in early 2023?

