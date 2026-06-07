Star Trek meets psychological horror in Shadow Frontier

Bloober Team has unveiled its next project, and this time the studio is leaving behind both foggy small towns and Polish dystopian visions for Star Trek. The game is titled Star Trek: Shadow Frontier and is described as a psychological sci-fi horror game set in the classic Star Trek universe.

In the game, we take on the role of Ro Laren, the Bajoran officer from Star Trek: The Next Generation and Picard, once again played by Michelle Forbes. She is sent on a rescue mission to a planet that has been taken over by some kind of alien entity, but the mission quickly seems to pull her deeper and deeper into a corrupt labyrinth where memories are distorted and reality begins to unravel.

In terms of gameplay, the game features exploration, puzzles, combat, and cinematic sequences, and Ro will be able to use both a tricorder and a phaser to analyze her surroundings, solve problems, and deal with enemies.

Star Trek: Shadow Frontier does not yet have an exact release date, but is aiming for a 2027 launch on PC via Steam.