Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Star Trek: Lower Decks

Star Trek: Lower Decks returns in September

For Season 4.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Star Trek always seems to have a really big presence at the annual San Diego Comic-Con, and this year was no exception. Paramount attended the convention and revealed a bunch of new information about upcoming Star Trek works, including that the animated series, Star Trek: Lower Decks would be returning for its fourth season in a couple of months.

Specifically, it was mentioned that Lower Decks will be back on Paramount+ on September 7, 2023, and to add to this, a poster for the series has been released to tease what the crew might be getting up to.

Will you be watching Lower Decks' fourth outing when it returns in September?

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Related texts



Loading next content