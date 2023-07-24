Star Trek: Lower Decks returns in September

Star Trek always seems to have a really big presence at the annual San Diego Comic-Con, and this year was no exception. Paramount attended the convention and revealed a bunch of new information about upcoming Star Trek works, including that the animated series, Star Trek: Lower Decks would be returning for its fourth season in a couple of months.

Specifically, it was mentioned that Lower Decks will be back on Paramount+ on September 7, 2023, and to add to this, a poster for the series has been released to tease what the crew might be getting up to.

Will you be watching Lower Decks' fourth outing when it returns in September?