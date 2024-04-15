Star Trek: Lower Decks ends with the fifth season

Star Trek fans have reason to both cheer and cry if they follow the TV series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and the animated comedy Lower Decks. Variety announces that Strange New World will be renewed for a fourth season, while Lower Decks will instead end with a fifth season. Here's what producer Alex Kurtzman and showrunner Mike McMahon had to say about the latter series, hoping that the cartoon crew continues on to new adventures in the future:

"We remain hopeful that even beyond Season 5, Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, Rutherford and the whole Cerritos crew will live on with new adventures. While five seasons of any series these days seems like a miracle, it's no exaggeration to say that every second we've spent making this show has been a dream come true."

Season 3 of Strange New Worlds will premiere in 2025, while Lower Deck's fifth season will air this autumn. Do you follow these Star Trek series? Will you miss Lower Decks?