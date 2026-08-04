Star Trek: Legends will no longer be playable in a month's time

Yet another game is going the way of the dodo. Developer Tilting Point has announced its cosmic RPG, Star Trek: Legends, is now in the process of being sunset, with an official closure less than a month away.

As confirmed in a Steam post, the project has started its sunsetting process, with the next step being a delisting from digital storefronts on August 20, all before the project is completely taken offline as soon as September 3.

"Today, we are sharing the difficult news that Star Trek: Legends will be sunset.

"As part of this process, Star Trek: Legends will no longer be available to download from digital storefronts beginning August 20, 2026. Players who have already downloaded the game before this date will still be able to play until September 3, 2026, when the game will officially be taken offline and will no longer be playable."

Speaking further about this choice, Tilting Point adds: "We want to sincerely thank every player who has joined us on this voyage. Your support, passion, feedback, and dedication over the years have meant the world to our team."

There are no plans to make the game available in an offline state, meaning when September 3 rolls around, you will not be able to access this game, so if you have been on the fence, you have around four weeks to try your hand at it.