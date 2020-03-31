Star Trek is now over for Data, says the actor himself

Star Trek boldly returned recently when we got the first season of Star Trek: Picard. During this first season, we once again get to catch up with everyone's favourite android, Data, who has been played by Brent Spiner since the start of The Next Generation. As some of you will remember, Data died in Star Trek: Nemesis, however, he is being awakened in a simulation by Picard.

That appearance is going to be his last, however. The actor has revealed to TV Guide that he doesn't want to continue with the role anymore, and the reason is pretty simple; an android doesn't grow old, so it wouldn't fit into Star Trek lore to have him playing an ageing android.

"I mean, there was just a finite amount of time that I can actually play Data, no matter what anyone says," Spiner said of his career-defining role. "So many people were like, "Oh, you can do it. You're not too old," and then I do it and they go, "You're too old. Why'd you do it?" I think we did it in such brief sequences that it was fine to do it, and I felt good about it. But I wouldn't really entertain the idea of doing it again because I just don't think it would be realistic."