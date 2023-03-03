Star Trek: Discovery is coming to an end with its fifth series, according to an announcement made by showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise.

They said: "You discovered the mycelial network with us. You were there when we greeted Georgiou, Spock, Pike and Una...

"As our heroes restored the Federation, solved the DMA and left their home galaxy...

"As Michael Burnham, former mutineer, sat in the Captain's chair for the very first time."

The announcement went on to confirm that the show's upcoming series, which will premiere in 2024, will be the last fans will see of the U.S.S. Discovery and its crew.

They added: "We are forever grateful to have been able to share such an amazing journey with you."

Kurtzman and Paradise went on to thank fans, cast, and crew, for making the series possible and for their continued love and support, calling it an "amazing journey".

There is some more for fans to enjoy as the series comes to an end, however.

They sounded off with: "We also have some very special fan events planned for the months ahead, so that we can all celebrate DISCOVERY and our incredible cast together.

"More details to come on that - and our premiere date - very soon. Until then, as Burnham would say: Let's fly!"

You can catch up with Star Trek: Discovery and watch the fifth series when it releases on Paramount+.