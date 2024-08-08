English
Star Trek actress Patti Yasutake has passed away

The actress was 70 years old and most recently appeared in Beef.

Actress Patti Yasutake, who played Nurse Alyssa Ogawa in Star Trek: The Next Generation passed away on Monday after a battle with cancer. She returned to her character as Alyssa later in the films Star Trek Generations and Star Trek: First Contact and most recently had a supporting role in Beef where she played Amy Lau.

Patti Yasutake was 70 years old. Our thoughts are with her family at this time.

Thanks, The Hollywood Reporter.



