Star Trek actress Patti Yasutake has passed away

Actress Patti Yasutake, who played Nurse Alyssa Ogawa in Star Trek: The Next Generation passed away on Monday after a battle with cancer. She returned to her character as Alyssa later in the films Star Trek Generations and Star Trek: First Contact and most recently had a supporting role in Beef where she played Amy Lau.
Patti Yasutake was 70 years old. Our thoughts are with her family at this time.
