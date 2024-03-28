Star Trek 4 will be the final chapter of this rebooted universe

HQ

We've been reporting nearly every year about the news that Paramount and JJ Abrams' Bad Robot is still intending to make a fourth Star Trek movie with Chris Pine at the helm of the USS Enterprise as Captain Kirk. But, ever since Star Trek: Beyond arrived in 2016, progress on this fourth film has been slow at the best of times. Fortunately, it looks like it will soon be picking up.

Variety reports that The Flight Attendant's creator Steve Yockey is being brought on to serve as the new screenwriter for the film. We're not told any plot details just yet, but it is mentioned that this film will be the final chapter of this rebooted universe starring Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, John Cho, and Simon Pegg.

There is no date on when Star Trek 4 will actually arrive, or even when it plans to start shooting, meaning there is a very real chance that this latest development ends up being just the next phase on the road nowhere. Hopefully that won't be the case.