Star Trek 4 update gets our hopes up again

There's no better word other than difficult, to describe the production of the fourth live-action Star Trek film starring Chris Pine as Captain Kirk, as over the years we've seen reports that seem to suggest the film is finally set to make serious strides, and then others that seem to suggest it's dead in the water. This latest development falls into the former category.

Because while speaking with Collider while chatting about her upcoming Pet Sematary: Bloodlines film, writer/director Lindsey Anderson Bear talked about progress on the upcoming film.

"It is, it's still on the tracks. I love that project, and it was another one that I had to hop off of to direct this movie, and that was a hard thing to do. But I love that everybody involved with that project."

With Hollywood still very turbulent with some strikes still ongoing, it will be years before we actually get to see this film on the big screen, but hopefully this does mean that we'll continue to see Pine, Zoe Saldana, Zachary Quinto, Simon Pegg, Karl Urban, and the rest of the gang back on the Enterprise's bridge at some point down the line.