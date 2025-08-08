Star-studded The Thursday Murder Club looks like a charming whodunnit

HQ

At the end of the month, it's finally time to meet the live-action version of The Thursday Murder Club. Based on the hit whodunnit novels by Richard Osman, the books are being turned into a film by Netflix, which will arrive as soon as August 28.

For those curious as to why this should be on your radar, the movie adaptation has one heck of a cast. The main crew of pensioners who team up to solve cold cases includes Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Sir Ben Kingsley, and Celia Imrie, and the rest of the cast (which will include some returning faces assuming sequels are greenlit) adds Naomi Ackie, Daniel Mays, Tom Ellis, David Tennant, Jonathan Pryce, Geoff Bell, Richard E. Grant, Paul Freeman, and more.

As for what the plot is set to offer, we're told: "Four irrepressible retirees spend their time solving cold case murders for fun, but their causal sleuthing takes a thrilling turn when they find themselves with a real whodunit on their hands."

With the premiere date almost here, check out the latest look at The Thursday Murder Club below.