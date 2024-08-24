Star-studded action comedy The Wrecking Crew expands its cast

The Wrecking Crew, the upcoming action comedy from Amazon MGM Studios starring Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista, has drawn in a batch of new stars.

Of the castings, the two that will be most noteworthy to our readers are Temuera Morrison and Jacob Batalon. Morrison, of course, played Boba Fett in the Star Wars franchise, and also worked with Momoa on DC's recent Aquaman films. Batalon is known for playing Ned in Marvel's Tom Holland-led Spider Man films, as well as starring in the recent goofy horror hit Tarot.

The Wrecking Crew is directed by Ángel Manuel Soto (Blue Beetle) and follows two half brothers: a loose cannon cop (Momoa) and a disciplined Navy SEAL (Bautisita) who reunite after 20 years of dislike for each other to solve the murder of their father in Hawai'i.

Morrison is playing the governor of Hawaii, and Batalon is a private investigator who knew the brothers' father.

Other recent casting announcements include Frankie Adams (The Expanse, Next Goal Wins), Miyavi (Unbroken, Kong: Skull Island, Arcane), and Stephen Root (Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Fargo, King of the Hill). Thanks, THR.