Star Renegades is set to release in September

An indie team called Massive Damage is currently working on a small game that deserves our attention. Star Renegades combines pretty pixel art with tactical, turn-based battles and a Roguelike experience. In the game, futuristic soldiers fight against overpowering machine beings who want to suppress us.

According to the developers, an algorithm ensures that Star Renegades' campaign is created with different parameters every time we start a new adventure. Additionally, the game features enemies that are adapting to our strategy in combat. There is a deep character development involved with the members of our group, too, because like in Fire Emblem, your cast will birth children who will take part in the fights.

Star Renegades will be released on PC on September 8, launching on Steam and in the Epic Games Store. In addition, console versions on Xbox One, Playstation 4 and Nintendo Switch are scheduled for the end of the year. What we already know is that this game looks pretty cool and has some fantastic set pieces for your viewing pleasure. Hopefully, the game will also play out as it looks.

