Star Ocean: The Divine Force

Star Ocean: The Divine Force announced for PC, PlayStation and Xbox

It'll be coming in 2022.

Sony had one big third-party surprise to share last night as Square Enix announced Star Ocean: The Divine Force, which will be released next year, not just for PlayStation 4 and 5, but PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X as well. We got a first trailer as well, which you can check out below, and we're promised a "story that changes based on the choices made" with plenty of playable characters and also the ability to fly around in the world in a way that kind of makes it remind us of Anthem.

The game looks pretty last-gen judging by the released footage, but as there's still plenty of time until it is released, hopefully more development time will sort this out. Tri-Ace has developed the previous installations in this long running series, and they are behind Star Ocean: The Divine Force as well. If you want to know more, head over to the official Japanese home page.

How stoked are you for this one?

