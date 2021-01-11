Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Fable

Star Citizen's Lightning Artist joins the Fable team

Revealed rather suddenly, Carmen Schneidereit will be joining Playground Games.

Chances are fairly good that you aren't too familiar with Carmen Schneidereit, but she is the Lightning Artist on Star Citizen, and has a page over at ArtStation if you wish to check out her work. Yesterday, she suddenly revealed that she is about to change jobs, and wrote:

"Incredibly happy to share that tomorrow I'll be joining @WeArePlayground
as a lighting artist on Fable!"

We still don't know when Fable will be released, and would suspect 2022 at the very earliest. But at least we know it is in capable hands.

Fable

