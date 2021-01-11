Star Citizen's Lightning Artist joins the Fable team

You're watching Advertisements

Chances are fairly good that you aren't too familiar with Carmen Schneidereit, but she is the Lightning Artist on Star Citizen, and has a page over at ArtStation if you wish to check out her work. Yesterday, she suddenly revealed that she is about to change jobs, and wrote:

"Incredibly happy to share that tomorrow I'll be joining @WeArePlayground

as a lighting artist on Fable!"

We still don't know when Fable will be released, and would suspect 2022 at the very earliest. But at least we know it is in capable hands.