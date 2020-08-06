Star Citizen update "a significant step towards our final vision"

You're watching Advertisements

The new 3.10 update for Star Citizen, which goes by the name of Flight & Fight, introduces a bunch of new features and improvements to the space shooter from CI Games. Actually, calling Star Citizen a "space shooter" is a bit reductive these days, with the game expanding in a number of different directions since it was first launched into early access. Anyway, I digress...

The new update includes gameplay tweaks that "enable thruster efficiency curves" and add "aerodynamic ship surfaces", among other things, and because of the changes we're promised a more characterful and realistic experience behind the stick. According to the studio, these additions will be "supplemented by major enhancements to fixed weapons and turret systems to make dogfighting and space combat more thrilling."

Crowdfunding for the project started all the way back in 2012 and the development of Star Citizen has been a long and storied affair. At the time of writing the project has raised more than $300 million in funding, so there's certainly enough in the bank for Chris Roberts, the creator of the original Wing Commander and the creative director of Star Citizen, to fulfil his vision.

"Today's launch of the Alpha 3.10: Flight & Fight Update marks a significant step towards our final vision for Star Citizen," Roberts wrote. "The enhancements to flight and combat systems are just the beginning of the continued overhaul we intend to iterate over time with the help of our community and represents our continued commitment to deliver meaningful updates that improve the Star Citizen experience."

We're going to send you over to the patch notes if you want a detailed breakdown because the changes are numerous and detailed.