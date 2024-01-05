Star Citizen now has a $48,000 spaceship bundle

HQ

Star Citizen, as we know, rakes in a ridiculous amount of money. People are willing to spend thousands of dollars, pounds, whatever on spaceships and making their experience in the galaxy feel like their own.

Now, the biggest bundle yet has been added to Star Citizen. The Legatus 2953 bundle costs more than a lot of people's salaries at $48,000, but it does include every ship that has been released so far and future content.

You can't just jump straight in and buy this bundle, though. You have to already be a member of the Chairman's club, and if you haven't guessed, the way into that club is by spending more cash.

