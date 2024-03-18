Star Citizen developers reveal roadmap to 1.0 launch

HQ

Cloud Imperium first began work on Star Citizen back in 2010, and since then, it has become one of the most successful crowd-funded projects of all-time, generating hundreds of millions of dollars from players who believe in Star Citizen's vision for exploring space.

Now, as per a new blog post from Cloud Imperium boss Chris Roberts, it seems that the game is gearing up for a launch into 1.0. "Our teams have been busily planning the upcoming major milestones for the Persistent Universe, culminating in what we refer to as 'Star Citizen 1.0,'" wrote Roberts. "As that roadmap comes together and becomes validated, we look forward to sharing with you both its vision and executional plan later this year."

We're not entirely certain on when this 1.0 launch is coming, but it certainly seems to be targeting the near future rather than a distant one. "While we recognize that there is no definitive finish line in an online MMO, and that we will always be adding new features and content for many, many years to come, Star Citizen 1.0 is what we consider the features and content set to represent "commercial" release. This means that the game is welcoming to new players, stable, and polished with enough gameplay and content to engage players continuously. In other words, it is no longer Alpha or Early Access," Roberts wrote.

