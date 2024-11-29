Star Citizen developer Cloud Imperium Games sees more layoffs

HQ

Once again, layoffs take over the news cycle, as it appears that Cloud Imperium Games, the studio behind Star Citizen and its upcoming narrative spinoff Squadron 42, has let go of some more staff.

According to an ex-employee (via Insider Gaming), after being worked "to the bone" in the lead-up to Citizencon, employees have been let go without thanks. A formal announcement is expected soon.

One source speaking to Insider Gaming believes that the amount of people laid off would be around a dozen when all is said and done, which is 1% of CIG's workforce. However, at the time of writing we don't have specific numbers, and so the end result could be higher, or perhaps lower.

This isn't the first time Cloud Imperium Games has seen layoffs this year. Earlier in the year, Cloud Imperium Games laid off around 100 people working at its LA and Austin offices.