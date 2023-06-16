Star Citizen continues to make huge amounts of money

HQ

Things are going pretty well for Star Citizen, at least financially. It continues to bring in a lot of money and that is quite impressive in itself since it is financed by donations. The fact that even eleven years after it was announced and despite the fact that it is still not finished, people want to continue donating their hard-earned money is even more impressive.

According to the official data, Star Citizen has now raised a staggering 590 million dollars. To put this into perspective, that's more than the cost of developing Cyberpunk 2077, Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 combined (according to Player Auctions the development costs for all three are around $484 million). How long this can go on without the developer finishing the actual game remains to be seen, and it's not clear how much of the money actually goes to the development of the game.

When do you think Star Citizen will be ready?